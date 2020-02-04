Goldberg Returns To WWE This Friday, And Here Are The Rumored Plans

As WWE’s complicated relationship with Saudi Arabia continues, the company continues to call upon older and older wrestlers to put on stranger and stranger matches to please an allegedly murderous prince. Fun times!
One WWE Hall Of Famer who has been seduced out of retirement due to the big paydays is Bill Goldberg, who previously fought in Saudi Arabia against the Undertaker, in a match he described as “the perfect storm of crappiness.” WWE has announced that Goldberg is returning to Smackdown on Fox this Friday, presumably to set up his next Saudi Arabian match at Super ShowDown on February 27. Could he finally be facing off against his bro Matt Riddle? Maybe he’ll reboot his feud with Dolph Ziggler? Perhaps he’ll even call out Bret Hart?
I’m afraid I’ve got some bad news: According to 411Mania, the current rumor is that Goldberg will be matched up with none other than “The Fiend” Bray Wyatt for a Universal Championship match. The Wrestling Observer’s Dave Meltzer has led the speculation, confirming that Goldberg will be headed back to Jeddah and that this match could be in the cards.
This wouldn’t be Goldberg’s first flirtation with the Universal Championship: He previously held the title in 2017, taking it from Kevin Owens in March before losing it to Brock Lesnar the following month. Could we see a Universal Championship title change in Saudi Arabia? Considering the Fiend won it at Crown Jewel last October, anything is possible.