Goldberg Returns To WWE This Friday, And Here Are The Rumored Plans

As WWE’s complicated relationship with Saudi Arabia continues, the company continues to call upon older and older wrestlers to put on stranger and stranger matches to please an allegedly murderous prince. Fun times!

One WWE Hall Of Famer who has been seduced out of retirement due to the big paydays is Bill Goldberg, who previously fought in Saudi Arabia against the Undertaker, in a match he described as “the perfect storm of crappiness.” WWE has announced that Goldberg is returning to Smackdown on Fox this Friday, presumably to set up his next Saudi Arabian match at Super ShowDown on February 27. Could he finally be facing off against his bro Matt Riddle? Maybe he’ll reboot his feud with Dolph Ziggler? Perhaps he’ll even call out Bret Hart?