Nearly a month removed from WWE Super Showdown in Jeddah [redacted], most fans’ memories of the show revolve around one moment: wrestling legends Bill Goldberg and The Undertaker taking turns concussing and almost killing each other in a match so bad it caused multiple post-match collapses and necessitated a formal apology.

You can imagine that neither man was happy with the way the match turned out — you wouldn’t have ever called Goldberg a “ring general,” but the guy was never bad at being Goldberg — and now Goldberg’s speaking out about his desire to “erase the feeling” it left him with.

When asked about what he has left to achieve in his Hall of Fame career, Goldberg kept his answer simple and honest.