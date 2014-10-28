Goldust’s Horror Movie ‘Meet Me There’ Is Coming To Blu-Ray And VOD And Here’s Our Biased Shilling

If you’ve been a With Spandex since the Pre-Crisis days when there were only a few wrestling posts scattered between Kate Upton mega galleries, you might remember a horror movie project I worked on in 2013 called Meet Me There. At the time it was a bit of a pipe dream, made possible by the fact that I’d somehow convinced WWE’s Goldust to star in it. Thanks to a combination of crowdfunding, talented friends and stressed-out willpower, we willed it into existence.
We’ve been playing film festivals for most of 2014 (including a New Orleans premiere on WrestleMania weekend, which our own David D. attended and wrote about enthusiastically) and the IndieGogo perks have gone out, so here’s our next stage of good news: Meet Me There found distribution, and will be coming to pretty much every format in (very) early 2015.
Here’s the press release from SGL Entertainment, because how many times do you get to be a part of a press release?
SGL Entertainment is pleased to announce that it has acquired the festival favorite “Meet Me There”. This drama, horror, thriller has had quite a run at the film festival circuit worldwide with festival screenings at Filmorama, Sunscreen, Houston Beta, Innovative, Feratum and Bruce Campbell’s Horror Film Festival.
SYNOPSIS: A journey of self-discovery becomes a quest for survival as Ada (Lisa Friedrich, Least Favorite Love Songs) and Calvin (Micheal Foulk, Zero Charisma) encounter the darkness of the past and the unexplainable evil of the present in a town where the only visitors are the ones who’ve come to die. Featuring Dustin Runnels (WWE’s Goldust) and Jill Thompson (Scary Godmother), this intense character study and exploration of sexual trauma will have you covering your eyes and keep you guessing until its final minutes.
Directed by Lex Lybrand (Summer League), written by Brandon Stroud (Seven Hill City) and based on the real-life stories and the nightmares of Destiny Talley. The movie will be available in early 2015 on Blu-ray, DVD, Cable TV and all of the top VOD Video On Demand Platforms such as iTunes Movies, Amazon Prime, Google Play, M-GO, Bigstar TV and others via SGL Entertainment, along with our partners MVD Visual and Indie Rights Movies. SGL Entertainment, headed up by Jeffrey A. Swanson and Damien Dante is a fast growing major independent film distribution company that specializes in horror films.
For More Info about “Meet Me There” go to:
http://www.meetmetheremovie.com
Here’s their updated version of the trailer, which is just our teaser with some new stuff bookending it. As a reminder, this was a very early teaser that is not supposed to explain the plot of the movie. That trailer should be coming soon, because we’ll want people browsing Wal-Marts to go “hey, that looked like a good movie” and pick it up.
And here’s our updated poster, now with RoboCop font!
If you’ve seen this at any of our festival screenings or got an IndieGogo copy for helping support us, thank you. Thank you in a way too melodramatic to write about on a wrestling blog. We’ll keep you updated with dozens and dozens of pictures of this positioned beside Wrong Turn 7 at every Best Buy I can find.
my local Wal-Mart is a freak show. Is Meet Me There going to be available on Amazon too?
Yep! It’ll be pretty much everywhere. We got a really great deal set up.
I think we also need a story on Filmdrunk about how I recently shaved my beard.
Why would I want to buy this movie? The lead has Zero Charisma?
there’s an Usos tag match in the middle of it that’s pretty good
Not the Usos, they’re like Thing 1 and 2, why people like them I don’t have a clue. (No but for real though, why does it say the main dude has Zero Charisma?)
because he was in a movie called Zero Charisma
Starring WWE’s Curtis Axel!
I don’t know why it took me this long to figure it out, but Brandon is “B” from the old Whatever-Dude.com days! I loved your articles, you were my favorite on that site. The one about Nelly legit gave me an asthma attack from trying to stifle my laughter at my desk. Glad to see you still exist!
The “Seven Hill City” reference is what put it together. I own that book.
Oddly enough, I only started reading Uproxx because I found a link to one of his articles and recognized the name from Progressive Boink.
Thanks, sir. My heart swells every time I meet someone who liked me back when I was sad about everything.
i don’t support walmart period. also because my local one is SUCH a clusterfuck. (serious. you go in one way, get disoriented, and there’s no easy way out, you have to go through the WHOLE STORE.)
why i prefer target and meijer, folks. easy way outs.
(congratulations brandon! this movie has my interest and once it’s released in my area, i plan on watching it.)
I see, so now there’s a poster complete with Robocop font and 70’s horror style illustration of a nondescript woman. More sold than I was before.
I look forward to getting another Meet Me There blu-ray, this time with ~fancy features~
And then in like five years, an even ~FANCIER~ edition comes out, right?
(For realsies, congrats Brandon!)
nah.
If Brandon makes a happy movie based on Destiny, will Kane be the WWE Wrestler who makes an appearence?
I’m hoping they put me in charge of a See No Evil sequel at some point.
I dunno, I think Lisa without pants will sell way more copies than Goldust without facepaint…
(Congrats, B-Stro)
Will Stardust make an appearance without facepaint to meet Goldust?
As a guy who has been around since then, this is truly amazing to see. Congratulations–I look forward to picking up my copy.
Excellent.
Looking forward to the release. Congrats Brandon!
If anyone’s on the fence about the movie, I hear there’s nudity in it.