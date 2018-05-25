The Wrestling Episode: ‘Goof Troop’ Bulks Up

DailyMotion

The Wrestling Episode is our cleverly-named feature wherein we watch non-wrestling shows with wrestling episodes and try to figure out what the hell’s going on in them. You’d be surprised how many there are. You can watch the episode on Daily Motion here. If you have any suggestions on shows that need to be featured in The Wrestling Episode, let us know in our comments section below.

I’ve Never Heard Of Goof Troop. What Is It?

In the 1990s, the television branch of Disney had two good ideas:

what if our old characters were private investigators

what if our old characters suddenly had families and were stressed out about it all the time

Chip ‘n Dale: Rescue Rangers is the best example of the former. DuckTales is the best example of the latter, and shows like Darkwing Duck and TaleSpin kinda-sorta combined the two. “I have to fight crime of some kind, but also there’s this KID here!”

Goof Troop is a show about how a funny dog has taken a break from filming informational sports videos and helping Sora murder Final Fantasy characters with gummy bear powers or whatever to be a single dad. This concept ran for two seasons and led to two feature length films people will try to convince you are very good, which they really are if you put them up against their peers like Beauty and the Beast: The Enchanted Christmas or Aladdin: Jafar’s Radical Ramadan.

And There’s A Wrestling Episode?

Eh-yhuck, there shore is!