WWE Hall Of Fame, Harlem Heat Is Coming For You

WWE Network

10-time (10-time, 10-time, etc.) WCW Tag Team Champions Harlem Heat are the latest names announced as part of WWE’s Hall of Fame class of 2019. The team will be represented by Harlem Heat members Booker T and Stevie Ray. The news was first reported by Mean Gene Okerlund on the WCW hotline at 1-900-909-9900; kids, get your parents permission before calling.

Harlem Heat are the latest inductees in the WWE Hall of Fame’s Class of 2019. They’ll enter the fabled hall on the eve of WrestleMania 35, Saturday, April 6, at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn, N.Y. With this induction, Booker T will become a two-time WWE Hall of Fame inductee, joining Ric Flair and fellow 2019 inductee Shawn Michaels of D-Generation X. Though the brothers never competed as a team inside a WWE ring, there’s no denying their pure dominance of tag-team wrestling during The Monday Night War. That’s why Harlem Heat is being inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame. Don’t miss Booker T & Stevie Ray take their place in sports-entertainment history during the 2019 WWE Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony on the eve of WrestleMania 35, Saturday, April 6 at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn, N.Y. Tickets are available now, be sure to take part in this historic night!

If you’re a regular fan of the Best and Worst of Nitro column, you’ll also find it funny that Harlem Heat got into the Hall of Fame for a company they never competed for before getting another WCW Tag Team Championship match.

They join an eclectic class set to include D-Generation X, the Honky Tonk Man, and Torrie Wilson.

Congrats to the Heat, and let’s hope this clears the way for a BIG T induction in 2020.