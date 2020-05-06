More On The Health And Safety Precautions At AEW Dynamite

We reported last week that All Elite Wrestling announcer Excalibur had promised that when AEW Dynamite went live this week, every person in the building would be “tested,” but I made a point of mentioning that he never made it clear what test they were being given, and that anything less than a COVID-19 test wouldn’t meet a reasonable standard of safety. Fortunately, we now know they are testing specifically for COVID-19 as they prepare for tonight’s live broadcast.

Chapter 115 of IATSE (International Alliance of Theatrical Stage Employees), the union that represents AEW’s production crew, posted on Facebook about the level of precaution they’re experiencing today at Daily’s Place in Jacksonville, which does include COVID-19 Rapid Tests for everyone, as well as masks and other precautions: