Here’s Something You Didn’t Expect: The Vince McMahon Center For Women

Linda McMahon popped up in Stamford, Connecticut, earlier this week to help open ‘Gini’s House,’ a shelter for women and children made possible by a whopping half a million dollar contribution from the McMahon family.
Via WTNH.com:
It was the grand opening of ‘Gini’s House” also known as the “Linda & Vince McMahon Center for Women and Children.” A new center for families in recovery that is now three times larger than it was, thanks to a $ 500,000 gift from the “Vince and Linda McMahon Foundation.” …
After [Linda McMahon] greeted many of the women and their children that are staying at the center and toured the the facility that provides long term residential substance abuse treatment for pregnant and parenting women, she explained how her foundation makes these kinds of gifts.
“They’re really pretty much when someone approaches us, we have a chance to visit and understand and learn about them and then we’re very willing to make contributions to help their programs,” said McMahon.
In all seriousness, this is a wonderful thing for the Stamford community and should be celebrated and shared.
In not-total-seriousness, two notes:
1. WNTH is still going hard on the backhanded compliments for Linda. The lady’s foundation donates 500 grand to help create a women’s shelter and the local news still makes sure to call her “certainly the best known losing political candidate in Connecticut history.” The final thoughts on the video and the accompanying article are “isn’t it weird how political allegiances change?” Yeah, I guess so?
2. To reiterate, this is an AMAZING thing the McMahon family is doing for women and children in Connecticut, but does it make anybody else a little uneasy to see VINCE MCMAHON CENTER FOR WOMEN in big letters on a wall? I know Vince McMahon the businessman and Mr. McMahon the television character are two different things, but … well, you know.
What’s next, the Eric Bischoff center for monogamy and conservative paychecks?
“The Paul Heyman School of Business Management”
Lesson 1: Loudly and proudly proclaim who you are at the start of any conversation or speech
Well I mean, didn’t Vince McMahon grow up in an abusive home? He probably, in some way, wants to support battered women and kids.
Did he? My first thought was ‘nah his parents were rich” but that doesn’t mean you can’t get beat.. Did he??
McMahon was anything but rich growing up. His father, the promoter, left his mother when he was young and he grew up with a string of step fathers. Im sure that at least one of them abused him because he is quoted as saying he wished that one guy hadnt died before Vince had a chance to kill him because he would have quite enjoyed it..
Hulk Hogan Center for “How to Be a Team Player”
It is great that they did this. What’s not so great is you criticizing them for backhanding Linda then immediately doing exactly the same thing to Vince. I like your stuff Brandon, but dude, you really gotta check yourself sometimes. You come off as pretty high and mighty and I don’t think it’s on purpose. Check yourself a bit. I’m trying to say this in a nice way because as I said, I do like your stuff a lot. If you really wanted to put Vince over, you wouldn’t immediately link the video of his character humiliating Trish Stratus 15 years ago. You’d just leave it at good.
not sure I could’ve prefaced it with more obvious “this is great but here comes a joke” disclaimers
@xinyourmouthalso Brandon does write that the donation is a VERY GOOD thing on the part of the McMahon’s, regardless of the jokes: “In all seriousness, this is a wonderful thing for the Stamford community and should be celebrated and shared,” & “To reiterate, this is an AMAZING thing the McMahon family is doing for women and children in Connecticut…”
If Brandon hadn’t posted that Trish video, I bet one of the first comments would have been that video (or one of the many others you could use) with a comment comparing Vince to his TV character. It’s a natural comparison to make when the lines between real life and scripted events are as blurred as they re in wrestling.
Yeah, the Trish video provides… context? Seriously, if the McMahons are like this in real-life, why can’t their shows have female characters with some frickin nuance?
@xinyourmouthalso Yes I do.
A “backhanded compliment” is an insult disguised as a compliment. The preamble to the above video of Linda McMahon is an example of this: “She’s famous for her record spending on failed political campaigns…” i.e. the insult that she is famous for having failed being included in an article about Linda’s philanthropic project.
The sentence where the Trish Stratus video is provided: “…this is an AMAZING thing the McMahon family is doing for women and children in Connecticut, but does it make anybody else a little uneasy to see VINCE MCMAHON CENTER FOR WOMEN in big letters on a wall? I know Vince McMahon the businessman and Mr. McMahon the television character are two different things, but … well, you know [directs reader to video below],” contains no disguised insult. Brandon clearly states that people may find this event “uneasy” and provides a video to back up his statement. Therefore, this is not a backhanded compliment as the reader is not being fooled with a veiled insult.
Brandon even questions WTNH’s use of backhanded compliments against Linda regarding her allegedly inconsistent political stance (“The final thoughts on the video and the accompanying article are “isn’t it weird how political allegiances change?” Yeah, I guess so?”).
Well that was long. No worries if you or anyone didn’t bother to read it.
You better check yourself before you Shrek yourself, B.
The Owen Hart Center for Base Jumping
You’re awful, but I laughed, so I am too.
Jerry “The King” Lawler Home For Wayward Girls?
+Under 18
The D’lo Brown Center for Neck Injuries
Chris Benoit Day Care Center
The Darren Drozdov Center for Spinal Injuries/Bulimia
Triple H donated to a graveyard on the stipulation they only refer to it as a burial ground
Can’t wait for the ‘Austin 3:16 House of Beer Battered Women’
HELL YEAH!
Nah, I think they thought if they could get Linda elected and get her on a foreign policy committee she could run in 2016.
The Ric Flair School of Financial Planning
The John Cena School of Selling
Scott Hall: the college’s substance-free dormitory
The Bella school of educate for classically trained thespians
Dean Ambrose’s Center for Healthy Dealing with Emotions.
The Corey Graves School of Social Media Management.
Tyler Breeze Palace of Selfie Classes.
Are you implying that Tyler Breeze is NOT good at selfies?
No, Tyler Breeze holds selfie classes with people who want to learn to take selfies at his palace.
The Enzo Amore College for Certified Gs and Bonafide Studs. Oh, wait…
+1
Its a great contribution, but what about putting it in, say, a poor community? New Haven? New London, etc?
Usually woman’s shelters are regional and social workers will usually send women to shelters out of town so that its harder for their spouse/boyfriends to find them. I’m actually surprised that there was a sign outside to building identifying it as a woman’s shelter. The one I used to work at outside Chicago didn’t have any identification on the outside of the building and you have to be buzzed into the building.
Having lived in Connecticut during her election seasons, they are 100% right in saying that she’s best known for failed campaigning. Campaigning was the only reason she ever came up in normal conversation. Well, that and her stance on taking away support from people in need (which is a huge issue in Connecticut; there’s a large disconnect between the rich southwest area near NYC and areas like Hartford and New Haven). Given that information, I assumed this was part of a political campaign to try to convince the state that they don’t hate women or minorities. Are they snarky? Yes. But given how she’s viewed and treated them in the past, I can’t fault them for not trusting her.
Meanwhile, Brock Lesnar will just buy a couple of Jimmy John’s franchises.