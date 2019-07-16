The Screenwriter Of ‘Hobbs & Shaw’ Talked About Casting WWE’s Roman Reigns

07.16.19 15 mins ago

WWE

Along with Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson, Jason Statham, Helen Miren, and Idris Elba, the cast of Fast and Furious spin-off Hobbs & Shaw includes WWE Superstar Roman Reigns. In some ways, Johnson’s real-life cousin being cast has one of his brothers isn’t surprising. But considering that his career has involved delivering some infamously bad WWE dialogue, he wasn’t the most natural pick to cross over from pro wrestling to acting. Plus, on a much more significant note, Reigns was in treatment for leukemia around the time Hobbs & Shaw was filmed.

Around The Web

TOPICS#WWE
TAGSFAST AND FURIOUSHOBBS AND SHAWROMAN REIGNSWWE
With Spandex Twitter

Listen To This

All The Best New Pop Music From This Week

All The Best New Pop Music From This Week

07.16.19 3 hours ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

07.16.19 7 hours ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

07.15.19 1 day ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

07.09.19 1 week ago
All The Best New Pop Music From This Week

All The Best New Pop Music From This Week

07.09.19 1 week ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

07.08.19 1 week ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP