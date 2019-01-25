WWE Network

We haven’t seen Roman Reigns on WWE TV since his heartbreaking leukemia announcement on Raw back in October, but we got a fun update on one of his upcoming projects: joining the Fast and Furious cinematic universe with a role in his cousin Dwayne Johnson’s upcoming franchise spinoff Hobbs and Shaw.

Here’s the rundown [eyebrow raise] from an announcement on WWE.com. Reigns will play Rock’s character’s brother, so it looks like The Rock will be literally and figuratively Fighting With His Family.

The Rock’s “Fast and Furious” family is growing by one, and an actual family member is getting in on the action. Rock announced that none other than Roman Reigns will appear in “Hobbs & Shaw,” a spinoff of the “Fast and Furious” franchise focused on the exploits of The Great One’s government agent Luke Hobbs — a role he originated in 2011’s “Fast Five” — and the criminal Deckard Shaw, played by Jason Statham since 2013’s “Fast & Furious 6.” The former WWE Champion announced his cousin’s participation via Instagram, which revealed that Reigns will be playing Hobbs’ brother and also included the first photo of the two Anoa’i scions in the film.

That first photo: