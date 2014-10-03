How WWE Made Ricardo Rodriguez Hate Wrestling

In a recent interview with Busted Open Radio, former WWE wrestler/personal ring announcer Ricardo Rodriguez opened up about his decision to leave WWE:

Well, it wasn’t just one thing. It was a serious of events that I was like ah, just screw it. A lot of was that they had nothing for me. Del Rio and I kept pitching ideas to bring us back together. We thought we did pretty well together and we eventually knew they were going to split us up. One day they came up to us and told us “Okay this is what we are doing.”

It wasn’t just that, though. They had issues with money. I wasn’t making money anymore. If you talk to anyone from WWE they will tell you that you make your money on house shows and not on TV. I got unofficially sent down, then I got hurt by one of their football players and I got punished for it. I took all these things into consideration and I realized this is not fun for me. I have been an extra for WWE, and they know what I do backstage. Regal and I were running the tryouts for the extras so there is nobody in the world can I tell me I never had passion for wrestling. I was always the first person in the ring.

WWE, in a weird way, made me hate wrestling. So I got very bitter, and I realized I had to stop this, and I realized it was the company. So I woke up and said I am not coming in. I called the office and told them I am not coming in – I want a release.