Normally our wrestling anniversary posts, especially when they revolve around Hulk Hogan, are limited to us, and presumably you, not being able to believe how long ago everything in WCW happened. 1996 marked 20 years since Hogan was The Third Man and formed the New World Order Of Professional Wrestling, Brother, and last summer we celebrated 20 years since Goldberg picked Hogan up and threw him at the ground in the Georgia Dome.
Today marks a different kind of Hogan anniversary, and one that reaches a broader audience than “people who used to watch Nitro and are still on the Internet for some reason.” Way back on January 23, 1984 — 35 years ago to the day — Hulk Hogan defeated The Iron Sheik for the WWF Championship, ushering in an era of “Hulkamania” and helping kickstart a cultural popularity and relevance pro wrestling had never experienced before.
If you’ve never seen it before (or it’s been a while), here’s the match in its entirety, including pre- and post-match interviews. Enjoy:
Thank you Iron Sheik for helping usher in the Golden Age of wrestling.
Great article…until your last sentence. Have you never said something to someone in, what you believed to be, total privacy that would not be politically correct? Are you so sure that someone should never be forgiven for anything other than a horrible crime? All of your post in recent months have included under the breath, sarcastic, or at times obvious derogatory remarks towards Hogan. If you want to be an UN-biased journalist then why do something so unprofessional. I know you are going to now tell me that Hogan deserves it and all that. I agree what he said was wrong. I can argue we have all said as bad or worse things to our friends or someone we thought we could trust “knowing” that no one else would ever here it. Not trying to start something with you because I enjoy most of what you do I just needed to get that off of my chest. And I am not a professional writer myself so easy on the judgment of my grammar.
And….here….we….go!
This is at least a calmer and more rational post about giving Hogan a break than previous ones.