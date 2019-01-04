Hulk Hogan Has Been Announced For Monday’s Raw For A Mean Gene Tribute

The first step in WWE’s master plan to bring ratings and acclaim back to its struggling Monday Night Raw program was to fill up all the shows with McMahons. Step two, apparently, is to bring back Hulk Hogan.
WWE announced that Hogan will make his first appearance on Raw since humiliating Curtis Axel alongside Snoop Dogg in 2015 on Monday’s episode, in a tribute to his late friend, Mean Gene Okerlund. Hogan’s most recent appearance for the company was as the “host” of the maligned Crown Jewel event in Saudi Arabia back in November.
Here’s what they had to say:
[Price is Right loser horn]
I hate this man and Raw so much that even a tribute to Mean Gene won’t get me to tune in.
“Maybe they can also bring back Tatanka and repackage him as the This Ain’t It Chief.”
Brandon, this line is perfect in every conceivable way and I hope you understand that.
I’m finally looking forward to Raw for the first time in…months? Yep, months. And yeah, I love Flair, but when people think Mean Gene (Meaning everyone ever), people think Hogan and Savage.
Damn
So Vince’s big idea to salvage declining viewer numbers is to just return the WWE to the pre-Attitude Era, just with less tits and swearing? Is that a thing that people are asking for?
:chef kiss:
Honestly, this is probably the only instance where I want to hear what Hogan has to say. Ok, “want” is a strong word, but as much as I don’t like the guy, I associate Hogan with Mean Gene more than anybody alive (RIP Macho Man) and feel like it makes sense for him to have a role in the remembrance. I’m also curious to see if the Human Hotdog can limit his pandering and actually say something heartfelt or touching. I’ve never heard someone say “dude” in a eulegy.
“Mean Gene was like a brother to me. And when I say “brother,” I don’t mean like an actual brother…”
I was intertested in seeing what they would do for Gene, but now that Hogan’s official, yeah, I’ll be skipping it unfortunately. I imagine it’ll be something like “And then you know brother, I said New World Organization were here and we’re taking over, the Hulkster and his 24 inch pythons turning heel broke Gene’s heart so badly, a few months later he died…brother”
