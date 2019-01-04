Hulk Hogan Has Been Announced For Monday’s Raw For A Mean Gene Tribute

01.04.19 15 Comments

The first step in WWE’s master plan to bring ratings and acclaim back to its struggling Monday Night Raw program was to fill up all the shows with McMahons. Step two, apparently, is to bring back Hulk Hogan.

WWE announced that Hogan will make his first appearance on Raw since humiliating Curtis Axel alongside Snoop Dogg in 2015 on Monday’s episode, in a tribute to his late friend, Mean Gene Okerlund. Hogan’s most recent appearance for the company was as the “host” of the maligned Crown Jewel event in Saudi Arabia back in November.

Here’s what they had to say:

