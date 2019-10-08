Hulk Hogan Wants One Last Retirement Match At WrestleMania

Back in July, Hulk Hogan told The Steve Austin Show that he can’t physically wrestle again even if he wanted to, due to multiple laser spine surgeries, severe arthritis, and being 66-years old.

So of course today’s news, by way of the Los Angeles Times is that Hogan wants to wrestle again in one last retirement match at WrestleMania, as he’s “not sure he could live with himself” if his final match on record happened in TNA. Maybe the Team Hogan vs. Team Flair match announced for Crown Jewel in Saudi Arabia was supposed to be Hogan vs. Flair?