Here’s some wrestling news sure to polarize your Facebook wall: The Undertaker and Hulk Hogan are featured in local ads for WWE’s next Crown Jewel event in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, scheduled for October 31.

Neither man is a stranger to WWE’s Saudi Arabian efforts. Hogan used the 2018 edition of the event to ease back into the WWE Universe after being fired and briefly erased from company history after his racist audio scandal. Undertaker is a recurring main-eventer for the shows, wrestling D-Generation X in 2018 in a match that saw Triple H get injured, and having a match with Bill Godlberg at Super Showdown that was so bad it injured both men and necessitated an apology.

You can watch the local ad below.