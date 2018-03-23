WWE Issued A Statement About Hulk Hogan Reportedly Being In Talks To Return To The Company

There has been a lot of talk about Hulk Hogan over the past few months, particularly in connection with his possible return to WWE. To this point, there has been no confirmation by the company itself that Hogan — real name Terry Bollea — was being primed for any sort of return following his departure in 2015. His firing came as part of some racist and inflammatory comments made by Hogan and revealed by court documents from the Gawker lawsuit in 2015.

While it seems like a far-off memory at this point, WWE has still kept its distance from Hogan despite support from the likes of Ric Flair, Diamond Dallas Page, and current WWE employee Mark Henry. But now the company has gone on the record to confirm they have at least had some discussions with the former WWE legend, discussions that indicate they could reportedly be close to bringing him back according to PWInisider. The report indicates that there is no clear role cut out for Hogan and the 64-year-old may just return as an ambassador for the company, but WWE’s response to PWInsider hints at something different:

“We have had discussions with Terry Bollea (aka Hulk Hogan) about how he can help others learn from his mistakes, however, he is not under any contract with WWE.”

