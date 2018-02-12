As is the nature of professional wrestling, the prospect of Hulk Hogan returning to WWE has felt more like an issue of “when” rather than “if,” despite the disgusting content of his racist remarks. Although Hogan’s name gets the usual speculation workout whenever an event looms, it hasn’t translated into an appearance with the company after his racist rant was heard by the public.
In an interview with TMZ Sports, Hogan is attempting to lobby for a WWE comeback and he has fellow wrestling legend Ric Flair lending his support and endorsement.
Hogan, who spoke with TMZ before participating in a Q&A alongside Flair at the Seminole Hard Rock Tampa, expressed his desire for redemption in the way he’d like to close out his time with WWE. He sounded optimistic about his chances and claimed that he’s on “good terms” with his former employers.
I really hope WWE does not bring Hogan back. If they want to trot him for a one-time “here he is, cheer for your childhood memories” thing, fine. But the guy is 64 years old & at this point his moral rap sheet is a mile long. Stay retired, brother.
I’m with MVP. People that hold such dark, twisted beliefs close to their heart but are too cowardly to say it outright in mixed company will never truly feel bad about it, even if they’re caught red-handed (non-apologies aside). If wrasslin’ nostalgia is that important that you’d pop for Hogan now, then I can only guess what else “pops” you.
I’m not trying to suggest that Hogan dying would be the best thing to happen to wrestling, but the wrestling world will sure be a better place once Hogan is dead.
Same could be said for Vince.
They’re both going to outlive us all.
wrestling fan community be a better place once you are to ;)
not suggesting that you dying would be the best thing to happen, but the wrestling fan community will sure be indeed a better place once you are.
What Hogan said, even in close company, isn’t something any company would want to be engaged in. However, the WWE could have used Hogan and what Hogan said as a teachable moment for its young fans by having Hogan reach out to communities with the WWE to help underserved populations. I’m not saying this would rehabilitate Hogan’s image, but maybe could have rehabilitated him in some way and taught some kids who maybe are being raised by close-minded people to have some understanding. I may be naive, buy you are looking at a guy who worshiped Mr. T and said no to drugs for my entire life partly because of what he said.
You all realize that Ric Flair has also called Teddy Long and others back in the 80’s, niggers right?
No, we are not surprised that an old racist is defending another old racist, and that the company, which is also run by an old racist and his old, racist friends, is quite hypocritical about which old racists they allow in the fold; why do you ask?
everyone loves Ric Flair and don’t mind seeing him showing up at times to this day. Hypocrites as usual.
I half expected Ric to take a chair and bash Hogan over the skull with it, for shits and giggles.
Even if you are somehow able to look past his invective, he’s a 64 year old out of shape dude who is just going to no-sell the offense of some younger talent and screw over his momentum. Just like he’s done for his entire career. Like the Kliq hitting finishers on The Revival at Raw 25, only worse.
I can’t wait for Hulk Hogan v. Roman Reigns at Wrestlemnaia 35.
No. No no no no no no no no no no no no no no no no no.