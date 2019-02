The Knockout Report 2/1/19: La Anticipación

WWE

Hello Impact fans and curious rubberneckers! I’m Elle Collins, and this is the Knockout Report. I’ll fill you in on everything that happens in Impact Wrestling, but I’m always going to lead with the Knockouts Division, because they deserve it. You can follow me on Twitter here, With Spandex here, and Uproxx here. You can watch Impact Wrestling on the Pursuit Channel or Twitch every Friday night at 10 p.m. Then on Mondays, read this column and share it with everyone you know.

Two weeks ago on Impact, Scarlett Bordeaux chose herself, Tessa Blanchard tried to murder Gail Kim, and LAX defeated oVe. Last week, I didn’t manage to get a Report together because we were busy with Royal Rumble coverage, but don’t worry, I’ll catch you up as we go. Now without further ado, here’s the Knockout Report for February 1, 2019.