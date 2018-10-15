The Knockout Report: Bound For Glory 2018, Blood And Thunder

Impact Wrestling

Hello Impact fans and curious rubberneckers! I’m Elle Collins, and this is the Knockout Report for the fourteenth annual Slammiversary pay-per-view, which was live from the Melrose Ballroom in New York City. Since this is such big show, I’m not splitting the divisions up like I usually do, and instead doing my best to give all the matches equal weight. You can follow me on Twitter here, With Spandex here, and Uproxx here. You can watch the weekly Impact Wrestling show on Pop every Thursday at 8 p.m. Then on Fridays, read the regular edition this column and share it with everyone you know (do that with this one too).

Without further ado, here’s the Knockout Report for Bound For Glory 2018.