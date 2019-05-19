Impact Apologized For Never Returning From Commercial Break, As More Performers May Be Leaving

Impact Wrestling

Admittedly, I don’t know anyone who watches Impact Wrestling on the Pursuit Channel. I’m not even sure I know anyone who gets the Pursuit Channel. The few people I know who still watch Impact watch it on Twitch. This past Friday night, it was only the Twitch viewers who got to see the end of the show. Bizarrely, during the Main Event match between Rich Swann and Michael Elgin, the Pursuit Channel went to commercial and never came back, and instead just kept running commercials until the next show began.