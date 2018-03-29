Impact Wrestling Announces A Partnership With RISE To Develop Women Wrestlers

#TNA #Impact Wrestling
03.29.18 1 hour ago

YouTube

Impact Wrestling has been partnering with a slew of companies over the past year after its changeover in ownership and a host of moves designed to help rehabilitate its image and set the company up for the foreseeable future. Impact’s latest foundation-building move comes in the way of developing female talent and original content through a partnership with RISE, an Illinois-based women’s wrestling promotion.

The move follows announcements ranging from Impact creating a Twitch channel, partnering with AAA, moving operations largely to Canada, and teaming up with Lucha Underground over WrestleMania weekend.

Here’s more on Impact’s partnership with RISE, via a press release:

Around The Web

TOPICS#TNA#Impact Wrestling
TAGSIMPACT WRESTLINGTNAwomen's wrestling

The RX

Amen Dunes’ Hypnotic Stunner ‘Freedom’ Is One Of The Year’s Best Indie Rock Records

Amen Dunes’ Hypnotic Stunner ‘Freedom’ Is One Of The Year’s Best Indie Rock Records

03.28.18 1 day ago
Calgary’s Preoccupations Leap Beyond Post-Punk And Make The Best Album Of Their Lives

Calgary’s Preoccupations Leap Beyond Post-Punk And Make The Best Album Of Their Lives

03.23.18 6 days ago
Jack White Gets Weird (And Has Actual Fun!) On His Very Good New Album

Jack White Gets Weird (And Has Actual Fun!) On His Very Good New Album

03.21.18 1 week ago
Yo La Tengo’s Masterful New Album And The Challenge Of Old Bands Finding New Ways To Be Great

Yo La Tengo’s Masterful New Album And The Challenge Of Old Bands Finding New Ways To Be Great

03.15.18 2 weeks ago
Uproxx Music’s March Showcase For The RX Features Haley Heynderickx At The Ace Hotel

Uproxx Music’s March Showcase For The RX Features Haley Heynderickx At The Ace Hotel

03.07.18 3 weeks ago
Jonathan Wilson Is A Cult Hero Who’s Worked With Father John Misty, But His Own Albums Are Genius

Jonathan Wilson Is A Cult Hero Who’s Worked With Father John Misty, But His Own Albums Are Genius

03.07.18 3 weeks ago 2 Comments
Powered by WordPress.com VIP