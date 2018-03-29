YouTube

Impact Wrestling has been partnering with a slew of companies over the past year after its changeover in ownership and a host of moves designed to help rehabilitate its image and set the company up for the foreseeable future. Impact’s latest foundation-building move comes in the way of developing female talent and original content through a partnership with RISE, an Illinois-based women’s wrestling promotion.

The move follows announcements ranging from Impact creating a Twitch channel, partnering with AAA, moving operations largely to Canada, and teaming up with Lucha Underground over WrestleMania weekend.

Here’s more on Impact’s partnership with RISE, via a press release: