Independent Wrestler David Starr Revealed Why He Turned Down WWE Offers

Defiant Wrestling

Independent wrestler David Starr made his reputation primarily through his in-ring skills but gained exposure earlier this year after delivering a promo. Starr’s speech promoting his ROH World Championship match in Israel brought up contentious political issues (most notably the practices of Sinclair Broadcasting, ROH’s parent company, and the Isreali-Palestinian conflict) and was subsequently taken down from social media, reportedly at the request of Sinclair, in what Starr didn’t hesitate to call an act of censorship. Since then, Starr has continued to incorporate political statements into his act, including during a promo at wXw’s WrestleMania weekend show in which he echoed anti-WWE talking points brought up by John Oliver while calling out his rival, Walter.