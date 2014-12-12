It’s Showtime! 10 Things You May Not Know About The Colorful Life And Career Of Sting

At this year’s Survivor Series wrestling fans were treated to a truly unforgettable moment when Sting officially entered a WWE ring for the first time to help propel Team Cena to victory over Team Authority. A good percentage of the fans in attendance had probably seen very little of his work, and yet they instinctively knew that this man called Sting was a player. He was important.
A staple of WCW and later TNA, Sting shone just as brightly as any WWE/F star despite spending nearly his entire career on the wrong side of Vince McMahon’s ongoing war with the rest of the wrestling world. Nothing, not bad booking, politics or changing times could keep The Stinger down – if anything, it all helped forge him into one of the greatest good guys in wrestling history. Any wrestler will tell you, being a fan favorite is harder than playing the heel, and yet Sting has done it better than anybody for over 25-years, even when suffering through personal turmoils behind the scenes.
Here’s a few things you may not know about the life of the one and only Sting…
1) Hulk Hogan was responsible for Sting getting into the wrestling business. Sting, aka Steve Borden, did not grow up watching wrestling, and in his early-20s had absolutely no interest in getting into the business. Bodybuilding was young Steve’s thing and he spent most of his time working out in a Gold’s Gym near Venice Beach. One fateful day former NWA Tag Team Champion Red Bastien came into the gym looking to recruit members for a new musclehead wrestling stable called Powerteam USA, and he immediately set his sights on the man not yet called Sting. Bastien would try the hard sell numerous times, but Borden had absolutely no connection to wrestling, and thus no interest.
Two of these guys became world champions, the other two quit within months. Not a bad ratio, Powerteam USA.
That all changed when a certain blonde, mustachioed WWF Champion started regularly showing up at the gym. The soon-to-be Sting could sense Hogan’s success, and later saw him as Thunderlips in Rocky III, leading him to think that maybe, just maybe, this wrestling thing might be for him. Borden would finally take Bastien up on his offer, train under him and, after a few more bumps in the road, become one of the most prosperous wrestlers of all time. Despite that success, Sting still maintains that he doesn’t really watch wrestling and never has, so it’s a good thing one of the most important wrestlers ever just happened to mosey into his gym.
I’m pretty sure the part about Warrior being close friends with Sting until he died is false. On the Warrior documentary on the WWE Network, Sting even says as much, that they hadn’t had much contact over the years.
I found him saying the opposite in my research — the were on the outs for a while when their tag team broke up, but they made up and were pretty close for a long time after that. Sting was the one that convinced Warrior to go to WCW.
Matt, I think you are thinking of The Renegade in WCW… Sting hated his guts and tried to get Norman Smiley to beat him up at the bar once.
I must have just misinterpreted how Sting came across on that documentary, then. I’ll have to watch it again at some point. I just assumed Warrior had burned that bridge with Sting too, and that Warrior was brought to WCW by Hogan & Bischoff alone.
The Legend of Norman Smiley continues.
I also call BS on the Warrior/Sting love story
In the infamous shoot with Warrior after the destruction DVD came out (05ish i think), Warrior is asked about his relationship with Sting and IIRC he says that the two were never particularly close and did not keep in contact after they went separate ways in Memphis.
Also, he says that Hogan and Bischoff were responsible for getting him into WCW and that while he was there, although he exchanged pleasantries with Sting,it was anything but a reunion of BFFs.
Also never mentions anything about them reuniting so unless it happened post-06 for some reason, I don’t think the two were ever close friends.Just going off my memory of that shoot video though so I’d like to know your source of that info cuz now i’m genuinely curious to know.
I do remember Sting saying that he and Warrior were friends but not close but they did have an falling out somewhat he didn’t go into detail but it seemed like they had made up before Warrior died. I do remember Warrior saying they weren’t friends when he went to WCW and that it was Hogan/Bischoff who convinced him to sign to WCW with the promise of there being a lot of money involved.
Sting was definitely my favorite wrestler when I was in in my late teens. Although I was shorter, I had a similar build and haircut. Cosplayed him one Halloween, wish I still had pictures of that!
The two Stings resulted in the first argument my mom and I ever had. She was flipping channels and landed on MTV and pointed out a Sting video, which led to me calling her a liar cause clearly that skinny British man was not Sting (For the sake of clarity I was like 8.)
I have similar confusions as a kid — I thought Sting was *pretty rad* for being a wrestler and being on the radio at the same time and was slightly disillusioned when it turned out it was 2 different guys.
I had a girl in a bar one time try to pick me up by telling me I looked like Sting.
I was offended until she said “Sting the Wrestler”, then she was cool.
@Nate Birch My dad cleared it up for me by telling me that Sting the Singer was a homo. The Irony of him considering a dude that mastered tantric sex with super models a homo while holding up the guy who rolls around on a mat with sweaty dudes in speedos professionally as the standard of manliness didn’t occur to me until later in life.
Imagine seeing a bunch of WCW wrestlers in a bar/club in Denver back in 1997. And imagine having a few beers with Steve (out of Sting gear) and not realizing it, saying, “you’re pretty big. How would you match up against these wrestlers in here?” And him laughing saying, “I don’t know. I might do ok.”
Yeah. It happened to me.
P.S. Lex Lugers arms were bigger than my head, and I wear a size 7 1/2 hat…
The ‘crew’ that was there was Sting, Jeff Jarrett, Macho Man, Lex Luger, Sting, The Big Show (when he was ‘The Giant), Disco Inferno, Arn Anderson and Alex Wright.
Alex Wright bec was the coolest one to hang out with. He was a happy German dude, just buying us all beers left and right.
As much as I loved Macho Man the persona, the real life guy was a dick to fans. Didn’t want anything to do with being in that place, and kept bugging Jarrett to leave. Arn Anderson finally left with Macho. Jeff Jarrett left shortly after. But Lex, Sting, Giant all stuck around for a little bit, and Alex helped us close the place down.
Quite the experience.
Jackie Robinson also played himself in his biopic “the Jackie Robinson Story”, although there was probably less face paint.
The Scorpion Death Drop is one of my favorite wrestling moves.
Let it always be known that Sting used the Scorpion Deathlock before any Hart ever called it the Sharpshooter.
Also, the move was invented by Riki Choshu and was originally known as Sasori-Gatame, or Scorpion Hold in English. Much like the Cutter/RKO will always be the Ace Crusher in my book, the Sharpshooter will always be the Scorpion Hold in my book.
I can’t blame you, which is why I never claimed either party in my original comment innovated. At least Sting kept the arachnid theme.
Am I the only one that thinks the subtle differences in how Sting and Hart locked the persons legs made them completely different moves?
Sing fighting Walker Texas Ranger is probably the best thing I’ll see all day today. He even Scorpion Death Dropped him. Naturally, Walker kicked out of the Scorpion Death Drop since he’s Chuck Fucking Norris, but still.
If only he could have found a turnbuckle to Stinger splash him against, he might have pulled off a win.
I remember reading the dirt sheets in the late 90’s that Sting had the Nuclear Heatz because when he became a born again Christian and went to AA, he had to make amends with people he screwed over, and a lot of that had to do with going to other wrestlers’ wives and confessing the crazy infidelity he and the wrestler in question did while on the road.
Oof, I bet that went over poorly.
What I always heard was that after Sting confessed everything to his wife, she in turn called the wives of other wrestlers to let them know what their husbands had been up to. I don’t know how true it is. The guys mentioned were friends of Sting’s and to this day have never said a bad word against him. I don’t think most guys would just be cool after something like that.
I so very badly want whomever inducts Sting into the WWE Hall of Fame to double cross him and hit him from behind in the middle of his acceptance speech.
Nowadays emaciated Lex Luger should hit him with his bionic elbow.
Around 12 years ago I was living in Ventura, and Sting was one of the coaches for my cousins’s son’s Pee Wee Football team. I think the kids really only knew him as “Coach Borden”, but they loved him.
Hulk Hogan isn’t the reason Sting got into wrestling. Hogan went to Sting’s gym before the promoter came around. Sting admittedly had no idea who the man was, but had seen the Rocky movies and slightly remembered him from that. When the promoter came, he was looking for guys but struck out. He finally said “what about you?”. Sting decided to try it. He wasn’t fully on board until he went to a show and saw how big it was and the reactions wrestlers would get.
Sting and Warrior were never close friends. Even as a tag team, it was just work. Warrior has had some not so nice things to say about Sting. Sting never really said much about Warrior except that he was bizarre and they had very different outlooks on things. However while maintaining they weren’t the best of friends, Sting has always said he cared for Warrior. And he was looking forward to catching up with him in WWE right before his death.
Moment of Truth wasn’t made to be some amazing movie. It was made as a tool for churches to use for the youth in bible study groups. It wasn’t made simply for wrestling fans. And it wasn’t a story of Sting the wrestler. It was about what comes along with the career for the man behind the character. And how he overcame it.
And to end. Saying The Rock is the reason Sting didn’t go to WWE is just careless & ignorant. That segment was one example of the fear Sting had about what could happen to his character. but still Sting stood by his words “never say never”. Sting was close to jumping on many occasions. Even before the crow character. But the downfall of WCW was NOT one of those occasions. Sting said he was sad, but relieved when WCW went under. Because he desperately needed to go home & be with his family. And WWE didn’t have the option to resume his contract because he could ONLY be employed by another Ted Turner entity for the duration.
Riddle me this… Riddle me that..,, Who’s afraid of the big black bat?