Switchblade Jay White Is Your New IWGP Champion

The “knife pervert” is now into belts. The show was called The New Beginning in Osaka, did you expect there to not be a new beginning?
In what some (most?) are considering a shocker, Bullet Club’s ‘Switchblade’ Jay White defeated IWGP Heavyweight Champion Hiroshi Tanahashi at today’s NJPW The New Beginning event in Osaka, Japan, becoming the 68th champion. Tana himself had just won New Japan Pro Wrestling’s top championship at their biggest event of the year, Wrestle Kingdom 13, back on January 4.
In case you missed it, White was able to counter a High Fly Flow into the Blade Runner to win the match.
You can read White’s comments on the win below.
everytime i see switchblade i cant help but think hes a goofy ass looking dude, but ill give his run with the strap a chance, that counter was crap though, didnt like it
Yeah that counter was pretty terrible. For starters why is tanahashi trying to frog splash him if he is on his feet? Secondly it just looked awful. But hopefully this leads to something good, I always like a heel champ being chased by a face
dude Tana does that move when his opponent is standing in pretty much every big match he has, like its literally one of his signature moves
Can you let the West coast watch this until you spoil it?
The counter was about as smooth as cobblestone road.
I regret not buying his T-Shirt at the Tokyo Dome now….
No one should ever use the Blade Runner/Sister Abigail’s Kiss. It’s the least smooth move, and it doesn’t have a reliable “out of nowhere but less effective” version.
@bro_d For some reason I can’t reply directly to a comment, but here’s Bray Wyatt hitting Rey Mysterio with a Sister Abigail out of nowhere that’s a smooth as a baby’s bottom.
“In what some (most?) are considering a shocker”
I’m economically unable to watch NJPW show by show, but I do keep up with the news, and I think it was pretty obvious they were handing White the title sooner rather than later. Then again, since I don’t watch that much New Japan, it might’ve been my smooth western-wrestling-watching brain that assumed that based on the build. Maybe feuds work differently in the east.
i’m happy to see people have the same reaction to this doofus as i do. he looks exactly like a cook who used to work for he. that kid was an actual sociopath.
garbage counter. terrible finisher. at least bray had theatrics and is big enough to make it seem like the move could hurt.
So the High Fly Flow is just a crossbody? That’s his finisher?
Why is the ref spassing out like White cheated?
Glad to see our first hobo IWGP Champion. “Switchblade” Jay White, defeater of “Boxcar” Jed Nelson
Well I guess that’s 30+ minutes of the show I can skip now. Show starts at 3am ET. Would have been nice to have a chance to watch it before seeing the main event’s results plastered on here and in my RSS feed.
i still don’t understand people getting upset when a wrestling website spoils the event results. that’s what this site does. DO NOT COME TO THIS SITE UNTIL YOU HAVE WATCHED THE EVENT!!!
Its so easy not to spoil. They manage it with the NXT stuff. Just tweak the headline and image so you have to choose to open the article for spoilers
@Charles_Bronson w/r/t your “why come to a news site expecting not to be spoiled” comment:
I worked at a newspaper during the Summer Olympics and we had a local competitor who was expected to contend for a gold medal. When said competitor won the gold, we posted the Associated Press story on the site as soon as we could. Got a lot of angry people accusing us of “spoiling” the result since NBC wasn’t broadcasting the event until like 9 p.m. that evening. Had a lengthy conversation with one of those angry readers and explained, best as I could, that sporting events are news and scripted television shows, so you can’t “spoil” them any more than you can “spoil” a plane crash report or a story about the House vote on a health care bill because you wanted to wait until NBC Nightly News reported it.
Same deal here: This is a wrestling news site. Jay White winning one of the most prestigious titles in wrestling is news. It’s not their responsibility to let people wait until they get a chance to watch it themselves; it’s the complainers responsibility to avoid sites that will report on it.
(And there’s a difference between not listing weeks or months of results from tapings and writing about something that happened live on television/stream. This is like “spoiling” Wrestlemania for people in Europe by posting about title changes as they happen instead of waiting for them to wake up and watch it themselves)
tl;dr if you don’t want to know the results of a live event, either watch it live or don’t go to websites that report wrestling news until you watch it.
(I really hope they fix this reply bug soon)
Switchblade looks like every boy that made me realize I was gay as a kid “CLOSE…but too much Y Chromosome”
I actually prefer gritty realistic counters that have some struggle as opposed to smooth ones (unless the point of the counter is to use their momentum against them).
Pardon me for thinking NJPW still wants a goofy looking white guy on top after Kenny Omega left.
For some reason, nothing is popping up when I click REPLY right now, so to respond to @FlammableManimal, the High Fly Flow is a frog splash, but he does it to standing opponents all the time.
Thank you, NJPW! Now that the belt is off Tanahashi, Switchblade can defend the title in a series of new matchups with Naito, Suzuki, Sanada, maybe even Zac–
Oh. Okada is still around. Got it.
Congrats Jay White! Has anyone noticed his run leading up to this?!? He’s 8-0 vs Tanahashi Naito Suzuki Sanada
@thefakemsol Thanks. I think the reply button is broken today
Hahahahaha oh wow
This makes sense. The end of Tanahashi’s story was at the Tokyo Dome, proving he still had it in him to be the ace one more time and win the title. It’s the comeback story. Now that it’s over, it makes sense to put the title on someone else and there are worse candidates than Jay White.
That said, I keep hoping he’ll get a new catchphrase, because “breathe with the switchblade” is such meaningless nonsense it sounds like an edgelord pre-teen came up with it. I get that’s kind of his gimmick, but it’s hard to take seriously and he’s a guy they clearly want to be taken seriously.
WHO WANTS TO WALK WITH THE SWITCHBLADE
Well if their goal was to get a Gaijin champion that WWE will have absolutely 0 intrest in they succeeded
Good for Switchblade.
I think what’s happening is when you click reply, you don’t get the comment window under the original and you have to scroll to the bottom as though you’re creating a post. But when you hit post, it’ll land under the comment to which you’re responding.
(now watch it not work here)
Now he and Naito can have a prick-off. I’m down.
Spoiled! Now I get to be butt-hurt!
Hey, is that the goofiest picture of Jay White you could find?
It’s more difficult to argue and harass people on this site when the REPLY feature is inactive… dammit!
I’ve found that getting spoiled doesn’t ruin things as much as we think it does. I know the Avengers are coming back to life because of the Spiderman trailer but I’m still going to see end game
Tommy dreamer says white reminds him of al snow. That can’t be a compliment.
Clearly none of you watch NJPW, as they’ve been building to this for a long time. Especially after he BEAT OKADA CLEAN, only a month ago. Putting the belt on him early cements him as the top Gaijin. He was a Young Lion and they’ve clearly have had big plans for him for a while.
As much as I think he’s no replacement for Kenny Omega, this changes the whole landscape of the company and makes things interesting.