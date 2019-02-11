Switchblade Jay White Is Your New IWGP Champion

Pro Wrestling Editor
02.11.19 33 Comments

NJPW World

The “knife pervert” is now into belts. The show was called The New Beginning in Osaka, did you expect there to not be a new beginning?

In what some (most?) are considering a shocker, Bullet Club’s ‘Switchblade’ Jay White defeated IWGP Heavyweight Champion Hiroshi Tanahashi at today’s NJPW The New Beginning event in Osaka, Japan, becoming the 68th champion. Tana himself had just won New Japan Pro Wrestling’s top championship at their biggest event of the year, Wrestle Kingdom 13, back on January 4.

In case you missed it, White was able to counter a High Fly Flow into the Blade Runner to win the match.

You can read White’s comments on the win below.

