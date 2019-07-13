WWE’s Jeff Hardy Was Arrested For Public Intoxication

07.13.19 2 hours ago

YouTube

Sad news from South Carolina this weekend as embattled WWE Superstar Jeff Hardy was arrested for being drunk in public at Myrtle Bach. TMZ shared Hardy’s mugshot, if you’re interested in that kind of thing.

Hardy has spoken at length about his demons on and off of WWE programming, and it’s heartbreaking to see them get to him again. He was most recently arrested in March of last year for driving impaired in his home state of North Carolina, and has been absent from WWE TV since May of this year while dealing with a knee injury.

