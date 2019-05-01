Jeff Hardy Will Miss At Least Half A Year In WWE Due To Knee Surgery

05.01.19 15 mins ago

WWE Smackdown Live

It looks like Jeff Hardy’s going to be spending a lot of time standing to the side of his television at home, watching Smackdown over his shoulder.

Tuesday’s edition of Smackdown made the rumors of Hardy’s injury official, as the Hardy Boyz officially relinquished the Smackdown Tag Team Championship. The injury was blamed on Lars Sullivan, but the truth of the matter, at least according to Jeff, is that he “needed a new knee.”

Here’s Hardy discussing the realities of the injury and how much time he’ll miss to Kayla Braxton.

