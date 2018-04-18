The United States Championship Found Its Way Back To Smackdown In The Superstar Shake-Up

Pro Wrestling Editor
04.17.18

Smackdown Superstar and United States Champion Jinder Mahal was the first face to show up on Raw during night one of the Superstar Shake-up. His first act as a Raw Superstar? Losing the United States Championship to Jeff Hardy in the show’s opening match.

That caused speculation that Seth Rollins and the Intercontinental Championship could be headed to Smackdown on night two, but hey, we took a more direct path: Jeff Hardy was the first Raw Superstar sent to Smackdown in the Superstar Shake-up, and he took the United States Championship back with him. Okay, sure!

Shelton Benjamin — who also lost a tag team partner in the roster jumble — cut a promo announcing that he never needed Chad Gable and was ready to take on “big competition” and get title opportunities as a singles star. That challenge was answered by Randy Orton, and was then extra answered (?) by Hardy, who took the match. Hardy won with the Swanton Bomb, avoiding Jinder’s blunder.

Not only does the move give Smackdown another big name and their secondary men’s championship back, it allows Matt Hardy and Bray Wyatt to continue to be supernatural backyard wrestling weirdos without having to worry about Hardy Boyz Classic Jeff Hardy wandering around transforming into and out of Brother Nero.

Around The Web

TAGSJEFF HARDYSHELTON BENJAMINSUPERSTAR SHAKE-UPWWE SMACKDOWNwwe smackdown live

What To Listen To

The Ultimate Playlist For Every Stage Of Your Run

The Ultimate Playlist For Every Stage Of Your Run

04.17.18 8 hours ago 4 Comments
All Of The Best Indie Rock Playlists On Spotify

All Of The Best Indie Rock Playlists On Spotify

04.16.18 1 day ago
The Pulse: Stream This Week’s Best New Albums From Tinashe, John Prine, And More

The Pulse: Stream This Week’s Best New Albums From Tinashe, John Prine, And More

04.14.18 3 days ago
The 15 Best Music Podcasts Out There Now

The 15 Best Music Podcasts Out There Now

04.14.18 4 days ago
The Best Spotify Playlists You Should Be Listening To Right Now

The Best Spotify Playlists You Should Be Listening To Right Now

04.13.18 5 days ago 3 Comments
King Tuff’s Dreams Are As Real And Valuable As His Everyday Life On His New Album ‘The Other’

King Tuff’s Dreams Are As Real And Valuable As His Everyday Life On His New Album ‘The Other’

04.12.18 5 days ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP