While Matt Hardy seems to have said goodbye to the WWE Universe last night, his brother Jeff is reportedly getting ready for a return.

Jeff Hardy hasn’t wrestled since the spring of 2019 when a knee injury took him out of action. He hasn’t stayed out of the news as he’s been out of the ring; last October, Hardy was arrested for driving while intoxicated. His court date is coming up in April and in the meantime, according to PWInsider, he’s preparing for a return to wrestling. Hardy is reportedly scheduled to report to the WWE Performance Center next week for a checkup on how he close he is to being able to return to the ring.