Queen Rebecca Says WWE’s Woken Universe Doesn’t Need Jeff Hardy

#WWE Raw
Pro Wrestling Editor
03.15.18 3 Comments

WWE’s Jeff Hardy was arrested over the weekend for driving while impaired, which turned out to mean driving with a blood alcohol level three times the limit and crashing his Cadillac into a guard rail. More important real-life problems aside, it left a lot of fans wondering about whether or not he’d return to WWE TV as part of his brother Matt’s ‘Ultimate Deletion’ of Bray Wyatt, set for Monday’s Raw.

Aside from a few tweets — some positive, some seemingly negative — Matt hasn’t commented. One member of the Broken Hardys HAS spoken, however, and that’s Matt’s wife, “Queen Rebecca” Reby Hardy. Per Wrestling News, Reby responded to a fan on Instagram who said Ultimate Deletion needed Jeff Hardy with a swift, “no we don’t.”

“Matt has busted his ass to get to this point. He & I have been fighting for this to happen for nearly a year. After the hard work & $50k+ in legal fees that *WE* paid, I’m gonna have to say NO. He is not “needed”. Jeff is clearly doing his own thing & it has nothing to do with us right now.”

Yonder Observer mentioned this week that Jeff had actually already filmed a cameo for Ultimate Deletion prior to the incident, so they might have him whether they “need” him or not. Whether or not they’ll use it now is the question.

Hardy was scheduled to return to WWE television in the Ultimate Deletion segment that was filed for Raw on 3/8 at the Hardys home in Cameron, NC, built around a fight on the grounds between Matt Hardy and Bray Wyatt. The segment will be airing on the 3/19 Raw. It is not known, even by those close to the situation at press time, if they will edit Jeff out of the finished product, but if he is not on the air, then the company made a directive to edit him out.

