Queen Rebecca Says WWE’s Woken Universe Doesn’t Need Jeff Hardy

WWE’s Jeff Hardy was arrested over the weekend for driving while impaired, which turned out to mean driving with a blood alcohol level three times the limit and crashing his Cadillac into a guard rail. More important real-life problems aside, it left a lot of fans wondering about whether or not he’d return to WWE TV as part of his brother Matt’s ‘Ultimate Deletion’ of Bray Wyatt, set for Monday’s Raw.

Aside from a few tweets — some positive, some seemingly negative — Matt hasn’t commented. One member of the Broken Hardys HAS spoken, however, and that’s Matt’s wife, “Queen Rebecca” Reby Hardy. Per Wrestling News, Reby responded to a fan on Instagram who said Ultimate Deletion needed Jeff Hardy with a swift, “no we don’t.”

“Matt has busted his ass to get to this point. He & I have been fighting for this to happen for nearly a year. After the hard work & $50k+ in legal fees that *WE* paid, I’m gonna have to say NO. He is not “needed”. Jeff is clearly doing his own thing & it has nothing to do with us right now.”

Yonder Observer mentioned this week that Jeff had actually already filmed a cameo for Ultimate Deletion prior to the incident, so they might have him whether they “need” him or not. Whether or not they’ll use it now is the question.