Another day, another new full-time addition to WWE’s creative team.

Following the news that Bruce Pritchard rejoined the team as a Senior Vice President a few weeks ago, the note Paul Heyman has been working with Ronda Rousey on her promos, and the writing team adding Dana Warrior for a female perspective, WWE Hall of Famer Jeff Jarrett has reportedly taken a full-time position in an executive role. Ain’t he great?

