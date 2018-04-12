Jerry Lawler Suffered A Serious Medical Emergency Weeks Before WrestleMania

#Wrestlemania 34 #Wrestlemania #WWE
04.12.18 1 hour ago 3 Comments

YouTube

Jerry “The King” Lawler’s health problems have taken over headlines in recent years, from suffering a heart attack live on an episode of Monday Night Raw in 2012 to being hospitalized with diverticulitis back in 2015.

When the King showed up during WrestleMania weekend, the Memphis wrestling legend’s health appeared to be fine. He tossed a fireball at Joey Ryan’s crotch, hosted the WWE Hall of Fame ceremony, appeared at WrestleCon, and took part in calling the Andre the Giant Memorial Battle Royal during the action-packed weekend.

Apparently, everything was not as it seemed for Lawler. On a recent episode of Dinner With The King, Lawler acknowledged he suffered a stroke nearly three weeks before hitting New Orleans.

Around The Web

TOPICS#Wrestlemania 34#Wrestlemania#WWE
TAGSJERRY LAWLERWrestlemaniaWrestleMania 34WWE

The RX

King Tuff’s Dreams Are As Real And Valuable As His Everyday Life On His New Album ‘The Other’

King Tuff’s Dreams Are As Real And Valuable As His Everyday Life On His New Album ‘The Other’

04.12.18 3 hours ago
Flatbush Zombies Take Us Through A Sonic Paradise On ‘Vacation In Hell’

Flatbush Zombies Take Us Through A Sonic Paradise On ‘Vacation In Hell’

04.10.18 2 days ago
Wye Oak Is A Rare Band That Actually Delivers On Lofty, Poetic Promises

Wye Oak Is A Rare Band That Actually Delivers On Lofty, Poetic Promises

04.06.18 6 days ago
Alison Wonderland’s ‘Awake’ Gives EDM The Female Perspective It Sorely Lacks

Alison Wonderland’s ‘Awake’ Gives EDM The Female Perspective It Sorely Lacks

04.06.18 6 days ago
Now Almost 50 Years Into An Iconic Career, All John Prine Wants Is One More Cigarette

Now Almost 50 Years Into An Iconic Career, All John Prine Wants Is One More Cigarette

04.03.18 1 week ago 3 Comments
‘Golden Hour’ Is The Country Masterpiece Kacey Musgraves Was Destined To Make

‘Golden Hour’ Is The Country Masterpiece Kacey Musgraves Was Destined To Make

04.02.18 1 week ago 5 Comments
Powered by WordPress.com VIP