Jerry “The King” Lawler’s health problems have taken over headlines in recent years, from suffering a heart attack live on an episode of Monday Night Raw in 2012 to being hospitalized with diverticulitis back in 2015.

When the King showed up during WrestleMania weekend, the Memphis wrestling legend’s health appeared to be fine. He tossed a fireball at Joey Ryan’s crotch, hosted the WWE Hall of Fame ceremony, appeared at WrestleCon, and took part in calling the Andre the Giant Memorial Battle Royal during the action-packed weekend.

Last night, @JerryLawler shot a fireball at my dick while I was dressed as Andy Kaufman on the 35th anniversary of Lawler pile driving Kaufman. Pro Wrestling is pretty great. #WrestleCon pic.twitter.com/qQGH7Si4px — Joey Ryan (@JoeyRyanOnline) April 6, 2018

Apparently, everything was not as it seemed for Lawler. On a recent episode of Dinner With The King, Lawler acknowledged he suffered a stroke nearly three weeks before hitting New Orleans.