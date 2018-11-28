Jesse ‘The Body’ Ventura Is Considering A 2020 Presidential Run

11.28.18 3 hours ago

WWE Network

It looks like our current WWE Hall of Famer President of the United States could face competition from another WWE Hall of Famer in 2020. No, not The Rock.

Per an interview (read: running up to a celebrity in an airport with a camera and nothing prepared) with TMZ Sports, 2004 Hall of Fame inductee and greatest color commentator of all time (don’t @ me) Jesse ‘The Body’ Ventura mentioned that there’s “some interest” in him making a Presidential run, and that he’s yet to make a decision.

Here’s the clip, featuring 100% more Polaris jacket than you’re expecting.

