WWE

It came as a bit of a surprise late last year when Jim Johnston, who’d been writing music for WWE for 32 years, was released from the company at the end of his contract. Since then, he’s given interviews where he expressed distaste for the work of current WWE music meisters CFO$, commenting that much of their music sounds the same and isn’t individualized to the specific wrestlers who enter to it.

In a new interview with Sports Illustrated, however, he is in very good spirits about his departure from the company, discussing his future plans and interest in scoring movies.

Most interesting to our readers, though, is that he talks in detail about creating Stone Cold Steve Austin’s legendary theme song.