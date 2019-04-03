Jim Ross Has Officially Joined AEW, But Not As An Announcer

AEW/Twitter

Only a few weeks after announcing that he would be formally cutting ties with WWE when his contract ended later this month, legendary play-by-play man and WWE Hall of Famer Jim Ross made the expected next step in his career, signing what’s being called, “most lucrative deal in pro wrestling commentary history,” with All Elite Wrestling, per a press release sent out on Wednesday.

While it notes that the deal is in “commentary,” Ross won’t actually be joining the company as a commentator; instead, the release says he’s signed on as a “Senior Advisor.” Alex Marvez and Excalibur will be calling Double or Nothing in Las Vegas on May 25 with Alicia Atout handling backstage interview duties, but I’m sure we’ll hear good ol’ JR’s voice in some capacity on the show.

You can check out the press release and the Ross announcement as part of the latest episode of Road To Double Or Nothing below.