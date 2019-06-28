Jinder Mahal’s WWE career has had its ups and downs. After leaving the company in 2014 and returning in 2016, he had a controversial run as WWE Champion in 2017, only to lose the belt to AJ Styles right before he was scheduled to defend against Brock Lesnar, have an eight-day reign as US Champion, and get pushed back down to the undercard. More recently, he’s been a two-time 24/7 Champion, winning the belt from R-Truth first on a golf course and then at an airport, but losing it quickly back to him both times. Now it appears that Mahal will be out of action for a while.
Jinder Mahal Underwent Knee Surgery And Will Miss Time
