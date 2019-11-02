Previously on Job Opportunities, Brandon looked back at current wrestling stars’ times as jobbers in WWE and WCW and I wrote about the closest thing most New Japan Pro Wrestling stars have to time spent working as enhancement talent: their early careers as perpetually-losing Young Lions. While I was writing that article, I realized it had a natural sequel. In the U.S., wrestlers are often booked as jobbers before they have it all put together, at least the version of “it” for which they become known. In Japan, many wrestlers travel overseas for learning excursions before returning to their home promotions as, if not their final form, an evolved and leveled-up version of themselves.