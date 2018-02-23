John Cena Eats Undies, Butt-Chugs, And More In The New ‘Blockers’ Trailer

While it appears John Cena’s in-ring career with WWE is beginning to wind down (sh*t, just by saying that I probably just cursed us with six more years of strong booking, sorry everybody), the guy has never been busier outside of the squared circle. He’s getting ready to host the Nickelodeon Kids’ Choice Awards for the second straight year; he just officiated a wedding on live TV; he even filmed an episode of Carpool Karaoke with Shaq(!).

Cena’s movie career is heating up, too. He’s set to make a buddy-cop movie with Kumail Nanjiani, and he’ll be in one of the lead roles in the upcoming Transformers spin-off flick Bumblebee, plus he’s rumored to star in everything from DC Comics superhero film Shazam! to playing the title character in the film adaptation of the video game Duke Nukem. In short: Dude’s busy!

Cena’s current project, though, is Blockers, an R-rated comedy about three teens set out to lose their virginities on prom night and the parents who are hell-bent on stopping them. Cena plays one of those parents, alongside Knocked Up‘s Leslie Mann and Suicide Squad‘s Ike Barinholtz.

