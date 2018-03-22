John Cena Thinks Conor McGregor In WWE Would ‘Put Me Out Of Work’

03.22.18

Conor McGregor may not have a lot of respect for the current crop of WWE Superstars, but that feeling isn’t mutual … at least as far as John Cena is concerned. Cena is on a press tour promoting his upcoming comedy Blockers, and was asked about the brash Irish UFC champion. Unlike Conor, who called John “a big fat, 40-year-old failed Mr. Olympia motherf**ker,” Cena had nothing but very good things to say about McGregor.

“He would do fantastic,” Cena said when asked how McGregor would do in the WWE. “Hell, he would put me out of work. He gets the entertainment aspect of sport, and I think he gets it as good or better than anyone else. The way he promoted the fight against Mayweather – that’s what we do. He did it as good or better than us.

“So I hope one day, if you’re out there watching and you want to come to WWE, he would be a fantastic WWE Superstar.”

