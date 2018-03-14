Piss Right On The Mark: The Complete-ish History Of John Cena And The Undertaker

03.14.18 7 hours ago 7 Comments

WWE Promotional Images

One of the major stories for this year’s Road to WrestleMania coming out of Monday’s Raw was John Cena drinking a fan’s beer, sarcastically cheering for Roman Reigns, and formally, enthusiastically challenging the legendary Undertaker to return to action and face him one-on-one at WrestleMania. While we can’t guarantee what the Undertaker will say, history tells us he’ll first say “no,” but then something will happen and he’ll mean “yes.”

To prepare for this match, we decided to go back and chronicle the history of two of WWE’s biggest-ever stars and their rivalry dating all the way back to 2002, and John Cena’s first night on the main roster. By the time we get where we’re going, we’ll have really gotten somewhere.

So. Let’s start at the beginning.

