One of the major stories for this year’s Road to WrestleMania coming out of Monday’s Raw was John Cena drinking a fan’s beer, sarcastically cheering for Roman Reigns, and formally, enthusiastically challenging the legendary Undertaker to return to action and face him one-on-one at WrestleMania. While we can’t guarantee what the Undertaker will say, history tells us he’ll first say “no,” but then something will happen and he’ll mean “yes.”
To prepare for this match, we decided to go back and chronicle the history of two of WWE’s biggest-ever stars and their rivalry dating all the way back to 2002, and John Cena’s first night on the main roster. By the time we get where we’re going, we’ll have really gotten somewhere.
So. Let’s start at the beginning.
Maybe it’s just the shorts, but that thumbnail of Undie/Cena vs. Jericho/Angle made me think of how they first tried to prop up Jason Jordan. Definitely worried my memory is really as bad as the WWE thinks it is.
Don’t forget that at Wrestlemania 32 (⭐️) the Undertaker also left his gloves in the ring because it was his “last” match. That Mania was suppose to be Taker’s last and he was suppose to lose to Cena, but Cena was injured and couldn’t wrestle him se we got Shane v. Taker, and Taker didn’t want to lose to Shane. The plan has always been for Cena to retire Taker.
I was going to say, if someone’s wearing goggles and a Kareem Abdul-Jabbar jersey they’re probably not James Worthy goggles – but it’s Thuganomics Cena so he probably thinks he’s Horace Grant.
Also, (unfortunately) the only way we get Undertaker vs. Sting is if it’s a game of checkers.
This was great, I’m looking forward to more of them. I wouldn’t mind seeing these two at WM this year, but it think it’d be the funniest thing ever if Taker came out on Raw next week in gym shorts, a tee shirt, and sandals and was like, “I’m done, didn’t you see last year? I left my gear in the ring and everything. Sorry!” Then the sad trombone sound effect plays, and John sad Hulk walks away, not sure what to do next.