YouTube

When John Cena (briefly) returned from China with a Lightning Fist and John Bradshaw Layfield hair, the WWE Universe didn’t know what to make of it. We’ve seen him with the High and Tight for so long that anything else seems weird, like when you see him wearing adult clothes instead of a baggy t-shirt and jorts.

Cena returns to WWE’s house show circuit for a run starting with the December 26 event at Madison Square Garden, so Jimmy Kimmel asked the important question: you gonna cut that hair or what, brother?