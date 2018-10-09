D-Generation X Reunited And Laid Out A Challenge For WWE Crown Jewel

10.08.18 1 hour ago

WWE

After eight years out of the squared circle, Shawn Michaels all but confirmed his return to the ring at the November 2 Crown Jewel event in Saudi Arabia.

Michaels and Triple H opened Monday Night Raw after Saturday’s Super Show-Down event furious about how the show ended. After the King of Kings defeated the Undertaker, the Deadman and his brother Kane decimated the duo, tombstoning Triple H and chokeslamming Michaels through the announce table.

Triple H took his time on the mic before handing it over to Michaels, where he talked about respect and why he has stayed away from the ring for so long. He finished the fiery promo alongside Triple H, calling out ‘Taker and Kane for next month’s event.

TOPICS#Triple H#Shawn Michaels#The Undertaker#WWE
D-GENERATION X KANE SHAWN MICHAELS THE UNDERTAKER TRIPLE H WWE WWE CROWN JEWEL

