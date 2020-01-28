Make no mistake about it: John Cena is officially a bona fide mainstream celebrity. He’s starring in Suicide Squad and Fast And Furious 9; he’s helped sell trash bags and vodka; he even released a children’s book. Not bad for a kid from West Newbury, Massachusetts.

But now, Cena is set to hit a whole new level of recognition: He’s the star of a new commercial for Michelob Ultra alongside his buddu (and Tonight Show host) Jimmy Fallon, set to air during the Super Bowl this Sunday. The one-minute spot features Cena putting Fallon through the paces in a variety of sports and activities, including track and field, golf, volleyball and more. Along the way, the pair rub shoulders with Olympic gold medalists Usain Bolt and Kerri Walsh Jennings, two-time PGA champion Brooks Koepka, and Fallon’s house band the Roots. Take a look for yourself:



“I’m super grateful, dude,” Cena tells People.com about the commercial. “Come on, it’s awesome!”

The commercial was reportedly inspired by Fallon complaining on Instagram about working out:

“The ethos of the commercial is find something you like and make it enjoyable,” Cena tells People.com. “Do something you like and never give up.”

Never give up, huh? See you in Tampa, John.