John Cena Is Officially Joining ‘Fast & Furious 9,’ Possibly Replacing The Rock

06.07.19 21 mins ago

Per an announcement from Deadline by way of Universal, John Cena has officially joined the cast of the upcoming Fast & Furious 9. We’re assuming it’ll get a humorous title upgrade between now and its expected release date of May 22, 2020. I’m personally hoping for, And 9.

It’ll be the ninth installment for the Fast series, but unfortunately not “thrice in a lifetime” for any WWE fans hoping to see Cena go one-on-one with The Rock again, as Deadline mentions Dwayne Johnson isn’t expected to return for the film.

