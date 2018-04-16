John Cena And Nikki Bella Have Broken Up

WWE

John Cena and Nikki Bella have broken off their engagement and ended their relationship, according to a short statement they released through Us Weekly.

While this decision was a difficult one, we continue to have a great deal of love and respect for one another. We ask that you respect our privacy during this time in our lives.

A short time after the Us article went live, the Bella Twins also tweeted the statement.

We love you all ❤️ N pic.twitter.com/ooACLFXeMv — Nikki & Brie (@BellaTwins) April 16, 2018

The couple, who have starred in Total Divas and its spinoff Total Bellas, as well as being veteran WWE Superstars, famously got engaged at WrestleMania 33, just over a year ago. It makes sense when you think about it, however, that their lives have gone in different directions since then. They used to be on the same touring schedule as wrestlers, but now John is only wrestling part time while starring in major Hollywood movies like his recent comedy Blockers, while Nikki is helping run multiple businesses and still doing the reality TV thing, including a recent run on Dancing with the Stars. In a previous interview with Us Weekly, John Cena spoke about the difficulties of maintaining their relationship:

I would never ever want Nicole to be in a position where she says, “I’m holding you back from doing this because I feel it’s wrong for us.” And I would never say that to her. That’s why she’s super busy and sometimes we don’t see each other for months at a time, but when we do see each other, it’s our time together. I think, for now at least, that is certainly what’s making this work.

That very telling “for now” appears to have since come to an end. As they move on with their lives and careers, those of us watching from home can only wish them each the best.