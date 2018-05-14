NBC

John Cena and Nikki Bella’s breakup stunned the wrestling (and E! watching) world last month as the longtime couple called it quits for still unknown reasons. There have been a number of rumors about why the two broke up, from Cena reportedly “ruining” their relationship because he still wasn’t willing to really change to Cena becoming overwhelmed by the publicity around their wedding.

Cena has been off TV for a couple weeks as he takes a rare, non-movie shoot related vacation that was supposed to coincide with his honeymoon and he has been having a hard time post-breakup, as tends to happen.

On Monday, Cena popped over to Today to sit down with Hoda and Kathie Lee to provide an update on how he’s doing and clear the air on his side of the story regarding the breakup. You can tell Cena’s not doing great in the interview and he is adamant that he wants Nikki back and that he wants to marry her and be the father of her children.