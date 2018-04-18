John Cena Is Apparently ‘A Mess’ After Breaking Up With Nikki Bella

Look, we never said that reporting on a very public breakup involving a couple with a dedicated fanbase would be easy. We’re not sure how Access Hollywood does it. That’s still a thing, right?
Anyway, just a couple days after John Cena and Nikki Bella publicly announced that they have broken up after being together for six years, different insiders and sources close to the situation keep gabbing to the press. The first such salvo came when a source told People.com that Cena is the person responsible for ending things (not surprising), and that Bella is “devastated” as a result of the split. (Also not surprising.)
But things might not be as cut and dry as all that. Things rarely are! Thanks, life!
“Sources” telling US Weekly and Yahoo ? Talk about presitigious reporting there !
Admittedly though from what we got to see, the “doing a favor” and “gritted teeth” stuff does track.
Cena DID start his proposal with a weary-sounding, “This is what you wanted…”
Sounds like people are getting different drafts of the Total Bellas scripts.
I highly doubt this is a work in any shape. If it was, it would nuke any credibility WWE has in the media, which is something they have worked towards establishing. They are very clear about what’s part of the script and what’s real, so for them to pull something like this would be a detrimental PR move at best.
So Cena, who clearly didn’t want to get married in the first place, is distraught and inconsolable, while Nikki, who definitely did want to start a family, is totally fine? I’ll give you 10-1 odds that the ‘sources’ have “Bella” in their names somewhere.
I could not care less about this, and I hate myself now for reading this and commenting.