John Cena Is Apparently ‘A Mess’ After Breaking Up With Nikki Bella

#John Cena #WWE
04.18.18 2 hours ago 7 Comments

E!

Look, we never said that reporting on a very public breakup involving a couple with a dedicated fanbase would be easy. We’re not sure how Access Hollywood does it. That’s still a thing, right?

Anyway, just a couple days after John Cena and Nikki Bella publicly announced that they have broken up after being together for six years, different insiders and sources close to the situation keep gabbing to the press. The first such salvo came when a source told People.com that Cena is the person responsible for ending things (not surprising), and that Bella is “devastated” as a result of the split. (Also not surprising.)

But things might not be as cut and dry as all that. Things rarely are! Thanks, life!

Around The Web

TOPICS#John Cena#WWE
TAGSJohn CenaNIKKI BELLATOTAL BELLASTOTAL DIVASWWE

What To Listen To

The Ultimate Playlist For Every Stage Of Your Run

The Ultimate Playlist For Every Stage Of Your Run

04.17.18 22 hours ago 6 Comments
All Of The Best Indie Rock Playlists On Spotify

All Of The Best Indie Rock Playlists On Spotify

04.16.18 2 days ago
The Pulse: Stream This Week’s Best New Albums From Tinashe, John Prine, And More

The Pulse: Stream This Week’s Best New Albums From Tinashe, John Prine, And More

04.14.18 4 days ago
The 15 Best Music Podcasts Out There Now

The 15 Best Music Podcasts Out There Now

04.14.18 4 days ago 2 Comments
The Best Spotify Playlists You Should Be Listening To Right Now

The Best Spotify Playlists You Should Be Listening To Right Now

04.13.18 5 days ago 3 Comments
King Tuff’s Dreams Are As Real And Valuable As His Everyday Life On His New Album ‘The Other’

King Tuff’s Dreams Are As Real And Valuable As His Everyday Life On His New Album ‘The Other’

04.12.18 6 days ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP