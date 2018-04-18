John Cena Is Apparently ‘A Mess’ After Breaking Up With Nikki Bella

E!

Look, we never said that reporting on a very public breakup involving a couple with a dedicated fanbase would be easy. We’re not sure how Access Hollywood does it. That’s still a thing, right?

Anyway, just a couple days after John Cena and Nikki Bella publicly announced that they have broken up after being together for six years, different insiders and sources close to the situation keep gabbing to the press. The first such salvo came when a source told People.com that Cena is the person responsible for ending things (not surprising), and that Bella is “devastated” as a result of the split. (Also not surprising.)

But things might not be as cut and dry as all that. Things rarely are! Thanks, life!