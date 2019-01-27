YouTube

Early last week we shared the rumor that despite declaring himself for the Royal Rumble Match, John Cena would miss the show due to injury. The general understanding is that he’s selling Drew McIntyre’s ankle lock, which also kayfabe injured Kurt Angle before Survivor Series. On Sunday afternoon, just hours before the Rumble pre-show was set to begin, WWE made the news official.

Here’s the announcement video and information via WWE.com: