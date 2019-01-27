John Cena Is Officially Out Of The Royal Rumble Match Due To Injury, Replacement Named

01.27.19 1 hour ago

Early last week we shared the rumor that despite declaring himself for the Royal Rumble Match, John Cena would miss the show due to injury. The general understanding is that he’s selling Drew McIntyre’s ankle lock, which also kayfabe injured Kurt Angle before Survivor Series. On Sunday afternoon, just hours before the Rumble pre-show was set to begin, WWE made the news official.

Here’s the announcement video and information via WWE.com:

