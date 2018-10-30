John Cena Has Officially Been Replaced For WWE’s Crown Jewel Event

WWE

WWE is moving forward with its controversial Crown Jewel show in Saudi Arabia on Friday despite widespread criticism of the organization. The show will go on in the aftermath of reports which detailed the Saudi government detained Washington Post columnist Jamal Khashoggi, killed him and dismembered him.

While Randy Orton and JBL urged the organization to move forward with the trip, reports just last week detailed John Cena and Daniel Bryan were refusing to take part in the show. Dave Meltzer from the Wrestling Observer noted Cena had been removed from the show and replaced in the World Cup tournament, and at the time Bryan’s involvement was up in the air.