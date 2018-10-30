John Cena Has Officially Been Replaced For WWE’s Crown Jewel Event

10.29.18 1 hour ago

WWE

WWE is moving forward with its controversial Crown Jewel show in Saudi Arabia on Friday despite widespread criticism of the organization. The show will go on in the aftermath of reports which detailed the Saudi government detained Washington Post columnist Jamal Khashoggi, killed him and dismembered him.

While Randy Orton and JBL urged the organization to move forward with the trip, reports just last week detailed John Cena and Daniel Bryan were refusing to take part in the show. Dave Meltzer from the Wrestling Observer noted Cena had been removed from the show and replaced in the World Cup tournament, and at the time Bryan’s involvement was up in the air.

Around The Web

TOPICS#John Cena#WWE
TAGSJohn CenaWWEWWE CROWN JEWEL

Listen To This

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

10.29.18 10 hours ago
All The Best New Pop Music From This Week

All The Best New Pop Music From This Week

10.29.18 11 hours ago
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Robyn, Thom Yorke, And Ty Dolla Sign And Jeremih

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Robyn, Thom Yorke, And Ty Dolla Sign And Jeremih

10.26.18 4 days ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

10.23.18 6 days ago
All Of The Best New Pop Music From This Week

All Of The Best New Pop Music From This Week

10.22.18 1 week ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

10.22.18 1 week ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP