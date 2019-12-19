2019’s WrestleMania 35 is on the short list of Manias in the past fifteen years that didn’t include a match for John Cena, with the wrestler-turned-movie-star making a surprise appearance for a segment with Elias rather than taking part in a bout that had been announced beforehand. Cena also hasn’t appeared on WWE television since this summer’s Raw Reunion, but according to WrestleVotes, he’s looking to do “something substantial” at WrestleMania 36 in 2020.
Though Cena has had memorable WrestleMania moments over the past five years, he hasn’t had a championship match or a match that couldn’t be qualified as a “special attraction” on the show since 2015, when he defeated Rusev for the United States Championship at WM 31. The following year he didn’t have a match, but he returned from an injury at WrestleMania to help The Rock beat up The Wyatt Family. WM 33 featured Cena and Nikki Bella’s mixed tag match (followed by a proposal) against The Miz and Maryse and WrestleMania 34 included Cena vs. The Undertaker.
Galaxy brain, topical possibilities for Cena’s WrestleMania 36 match include getting involved with Sting and Taker and/or something with his old enemy Edge, who recently signed a new WWE contract according to PWInsider, and who internal WWE talk reportedly says is on his way to an in-ring return.
