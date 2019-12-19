2019’s WrestleMania 35 is on the short list of Manias in the past fifteen years that didn’t include a match for John Cena , with the wrestler-turned-movie-star making a surprise appearance for a segment with Elias rather than taking part in a bout that had been announced beforehand. Cena also hasn’t appeared on WWE television since this summer’s Raw Reunion, but according to WrestleVotes , he’s looking to do “something substantial” at WrestleMania 36 in 2020.

Though Cena has had memorable WrestleMania moments over the past five years, he hasn’t had a championship match or a match that couldn’t be qualified as a “special attraction” on the show since 2015, when he defeated Rusev for the United States Championship at WM 31. The following year he didn’t have a match, but he returned from an injury at WrestleMania to help The Rock beat up The Wyatt Family. WM 33 featured Cena and Nikki Bella’s mixed tag match (followed by a proposal) against The Miz and Maryse and WrestleMania 34 included Cena vs. The Undertaker.

Galaxy brain, topical possibilities for Cena’s WrestleMania 36 match include getting involved with Sting and Taker and/or something with his old enemy Edge, who recently signed a new WWE contract according to PWInsider, and who internal WWE talk reportedly says is on his way to an in-ring return.

