WWE Reveals New Matches For The Greatest Royal Rumble, But No Women’s Wrestling Allowed

03.26.18 2 hours ago 7 Comments

More details have emerged about the Greatest Royal Rumble, a huge show WWE is putting on in Saudi Arabia on April 27. In addition to the 50-man Royal Rumble Match and seven title matches, the card will also feature a match between John Cena and Triple H.

Since everything about this show seems calculated to be as big as possible, a match between two top stars who are still wrestling but have mostly passed their title-holding days is the perfect addition to all those title matches.

Speaking of which, WWE’s announcement also revealed some details about two of the title matches:

Additionally, the Greatest Royal Rumble event will feature an Intercontinental Championship Ladder Match: Seth Rollins vs. Finn Bálor vs. The Miz vs. Samoa Joe, and a Raw Tag Team Championship Match: The Hardy Boyz vs. Sheamus &amp; Cesaro. A Ladder Match is when a championship title is suspended above the ring, and the first Superstar to climb to the top of a ladder and retrieve the title is the winner and champion.

