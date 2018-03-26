More details have emerged about the Greatest Royal Rumble, a huge show WWE is putting on in Saudi Arabia on April 27. In addition to the 50-man Royal Rumble Match and seven title matches, the card will also feature a match between John Cena and Triple H.
Since everything about this show seems calculated to be as big as possible, a match between two top stars who are still wrestling but have mostly passed their title-holding days is the perfect addition to all those title matches.
Speaking of which, WWE’s announcement also revealed some details about two of the title matches:
Additionally, the Greatest Royal Rumble event will feature an Intercontinental Championship Ladder Match: Seth Rollins vs. Finn Bálor vs. The Miz vs. Samoa Joe, and a Raw Tag Team Championship Match: The Hardy Boyz vs. Sheamus & Cesaro. A Ladder Match is when a championship title is suspended above the ring, and the first Superstar to climb to the top of a ladder and retrieve the title is the winner and champion.
Look, in a perfect world no company or organization would work with Saudi Arabia due to their current ass backwards laws but we don’t live in such a world.
So I’m fully blaming SA here.
Why are you excusing WWE? It’d be a little more perfect world without corporate apologists.
@TheGreenMiles I’m not excusing WWE. But they aren’t the ones depriving women of their human rights.
@Nak4Life But they are doing business with them. For a company that has made the determination to give their female performers top billing and main event status, to have them perform in a country that will not accept their performers is beyond the pale. If the male performers had any backbone, they would refuse to perform.
@DarthBile Do you think not doing business with them would cause them to change their ways? Considering they have a practical unlimited source of funds i highly doubt it.
Elle is correct in saying it’s possible WWE could down the road convince the country to allow women to regularly perform which might give the population more hope for their own rights. That would do more for change than just refusing to have anything to do with it.
Offended!!!!! Equality for allllll!!!
I wish that someone would have a spine and refuse to go, but I also understand why most of the talent isn’t going to make that their hill to die on. And really, if I’m for using diplomacy to solve most of the world’s problems – which I am – then even I have to admit that this is the kind of thing that builds the foundations diplomacy is held on.