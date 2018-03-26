WWE

More details have emerged about the Greatest Royal Rumble, a huge show WWE is putting on in Saudi Arabia on April 27. In addition to the 50-man Royal Rumble Match and seven title matches, the card will also feature a match between John Cena and Triple H.

Since everything about this show seems calculated to be as big as possible, a match between two top stars who are still wrestling but have mostly passed their title-holding days is the perfect addition to all those title matches.

Speaking of which, WWE’s announcement also revealed some details about two of the title matches: