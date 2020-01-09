John Cena Says He’ll ‘Be In The Neighborhood’ For WrestleMania 36

With the Royal Rumble just a few weeks away, we’re officially on the road to WrestleMania. There are few WWE Superstars who know the insanity of WrestleMania season more than John Cena , who has competed on a whopping 14 Manias against everyone from the Rock to Shawn Michaels.

With his movie career heating up, though, Cena has had less of a role at the Show Of Shows in recent years. He competed in a short mixed tag match at WrestleMania 33; he had an unannounced squash match against the Undertaker at WrestleMania 34; and last year, he only made a quick appearance as his old “Doctor Of Thuganomics” character.

Appearing on Jimmy Kimmel Live! last night, Cena discussed his current status with WWE. He also clarified if we’ll see him at the Showcase Of The Immortals this April:

“This is the first time in 15 years, or maybe more, that I haven’t been on a WWE pay-per-view in a calendar year. I’ve officially moved elsewhere. I’m not a regular player. I’ve been proud of the effort I’ve put forth, and I want to make sure I’m never put in a position where paying customers look at the effort and say, ‘Eh, he’s sticking around because he’s greedy.’ I always like for them to give me ideas and make it my own. I know we have a small, large event called WrestleMania around the corner. It just so happens to be in Tampa. That’s kinda where I live, so I’ll be in the neighborhood. Suicide Squad should be done. But it’s not like I call someone up and be like, ‘I wanna be in WrestleMania.’ Those spots are very coveted. There are performers that work all year, 250 shows a year, to earn one of those spots. I would love to earn one of those spots.”

Cena has previously been rumored to be looking to do “something substantial” at WrestleMania 36. Could he be the one to end either Brock Lesnar or Bray Wyatt’s respective championship reigns?